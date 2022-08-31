Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 45.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,351.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

AMBA stock opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $227.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

