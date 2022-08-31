Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 186.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 144.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 71.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.95 and a twelve month high of $106.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.