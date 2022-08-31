Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Short Interest Update

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,860,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the July 31st total of 13,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,259,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,430,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $315,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $315,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

