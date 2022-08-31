BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 47,879 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 41,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth $102,000.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DCF remained flat at $7.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 19,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,313. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $9.82.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.