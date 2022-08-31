BMO Capital Markets Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $110.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OKTA. Stephens started coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.19.

Okta Stock Up 1.5 %

OKTA opened at $91.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.05. Okta has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $276.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. Okta’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $234,552.01. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 944.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 121.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

