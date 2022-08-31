Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Shares Up 2%

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.65. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Blue Prism Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43.

Blue Prism Group Company Profile

Blue Prism Group Plc engages in the development and provision of robotic process automation software. It offers its solutions to financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, telecoms, public sector, retail, and hospitality industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, The Americas, and APAC and Japan Operations.

