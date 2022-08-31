Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,110,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,044,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,077,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,456,000.

Get Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

BCSAU stock remained flat at $10.05 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,134. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.