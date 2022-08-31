Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,110,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,044,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,077,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,456,000.
Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance
BCSAU stock remained flat at $10.05 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,134. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.
Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.
