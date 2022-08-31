Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 3,690,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 572,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

In related news, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 231,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $1,700,978.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 231,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $1,700,978.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amir Cohen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $25,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,903.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,493 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,977,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,876,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,966,000 after purchasing an additional 544,092 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,571,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,376,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,116,000 after purchasing an additional 434,873 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 382,965 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. 190,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $372.09 million, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.38. Blade Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

