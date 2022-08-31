BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Up 17.7% in August

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the July 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPA traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 25,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,875. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.