Blackmores Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.32 (ASX:BKL)

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Sunday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Blackmores Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Insider Transactions at Blackmores

In other news, insider Sharon Warburton purchased 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$69.98 ($48.94) per share, with a total value of A$39,538.14 ($27,649.05).

About Blackmores

Blackmores Limited develops, sells, and markets natural health products for humans and animals in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, China, and internationally. The company offers vitamins, and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. It also provides products for various conditions related to arthritis, joints, bones, and muscles; brain health; cold, flu, and immunity; digestive health; energy and exercise; essentials; everyday health; and eye health.

