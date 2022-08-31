BlackCoin Trading Down 28.3% This Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $684,552.38 and $1,320.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00022530 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015706 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005303 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000995 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,576,820 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

