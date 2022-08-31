BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stake Raised by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,991,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704,596 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club makes up approximately 2.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.21% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $202,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after acquiring an additional 703,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,298,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,890,000 after purchasing an additional 53,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,502,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,577,000 after purchasing an additional 93,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,966,000 after buying an additional 51,803 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,046,000 after buying an additional 85,527 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,392. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $74.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,356. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $77.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average of $64.95.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

