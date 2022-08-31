BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC cut its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,016. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

