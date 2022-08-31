BitTube (TUBE) Trading 37.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last week, BitTube has traded down 37.8% against the dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $140,735.28 and $228.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00747716 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 352,631,211 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube .

Buying and Selling BitTube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

