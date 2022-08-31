Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Tops $4.05 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $762,846.60 and $789.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $4.05 or 0.00020044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000243 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000370 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015929 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 188,507 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

