Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Short Interest Update

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Evercore ISI cut Bionomics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 161,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 2.89% of Bionomics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.
Bionomics Price Performance
Bionomics Company Profile
Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bionomics (BNOX)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.