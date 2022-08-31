Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Short Interest Update

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI cut Bionomics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Bionomics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 161,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 2.89% of Bionomics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Bionomics Price Performance

Bionomics Company Profile

NASDAQ:BNOX remained flat at $7.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224. Bionomics has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00.

(Get Rating)

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.