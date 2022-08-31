Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,100 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the July 31st total of 275,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Biofrontera Stock Up 1.7 %

BFRI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. 258,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,416. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. Biofrontera has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biofrontera

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFRI. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 259,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 90,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

