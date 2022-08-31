BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Position Lessened by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,177 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of BigCommerce worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $409,846.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $519,830.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $409,846.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,546. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of BIGC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,615. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.78. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $64.14.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

