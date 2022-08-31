Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.47) by $0.19, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

Big Lots Stock Performance

BIG opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Big Lots by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter.

BIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Big Lots to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

