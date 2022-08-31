Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 953 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4,986.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,094,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974,624 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,517,000. American Trust acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,227,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 306,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after buying an additional 101,927 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 547,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after buying an additional 96,822 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,279. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

