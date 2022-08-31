Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 5,009 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up 4.5% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.7% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $5,764,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 70,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.47. 23,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,252. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average of $108.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $234,554.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,070,493 shares in the company, valued at $37,520,779.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,665 shares of company stock worth $11,989,662. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

