Beta Wealth Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.01.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

