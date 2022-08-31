Beta Wealth Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,300 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,852,000 after acquiring an additional 40,819 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 28,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,228. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $118.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.57. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

