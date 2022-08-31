Beta Wealth Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 61,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 524,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,432,000 after purchasing an additional 98,763 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Chevron by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 85,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 441.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE CVX traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.05. The company had a trading volume of 61,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,753,907. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $310.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.91 and its 200 day moving average is $158.57.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

