Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $762,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,701 shares of company stock worth $12,502,785. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $442.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,908. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $468.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 486.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

