Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,921 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,859 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Capital One Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 62,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 354.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.17. 31,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,836,283. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average is $104.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.