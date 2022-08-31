Beta Wealth Group Inc. Buys New Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 6,297.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WOOF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Petco Health and Wellness stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.99. 17,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $26.21.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.