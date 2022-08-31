Beta Wealth Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 483.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 80,862 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $24,918,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,694,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.00. The stock had a trading volume of 39,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,286,826. The firm has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.