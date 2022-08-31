Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Trading Down 3.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.9% on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $99.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Best Buy traded as low as $71.21 and last traded at $72.00. 138,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,286,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.89.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBY. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $381,538 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Best Buy Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $315,901,000 after buying an additional 4,530,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $251,898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,725,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $99,081,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,004 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,674,000 after purchasing an additional 514,856 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

