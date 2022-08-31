Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Cut to $99.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at DA Davidson from $110.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBY. Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE BBY opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $381,538. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,434.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $315,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,035,000 after purchasing an additional 46,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.