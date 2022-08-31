Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Issue $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the technology retailer on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%.

Best Buy has raised its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Best Buy has a payout ratio of 55.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Best Buy to earn $7.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Up 1.6 %

BBY opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $141.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,334 shares of company stock worth $381,538 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $99,081,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 21.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $214,490,000 after purchasing an additional 420,134 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 24.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $191,643,000 after purchasing an additional 416,531 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 9,483.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 235,087 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after purchasing an additional 232,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.