Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $429,487.26 and last traded at $433,300.00. 3,164 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $436,201.00.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $430,888.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $466,466.33.

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hathaway

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 8,174,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 171,569,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,940,737,003.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 8,174,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 171,569,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,940,737,003.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.17, for a total value of $1,002,641.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,060.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,718,652 shares of company stock worth $1,883,444,389 in the last ninety days.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

