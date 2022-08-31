Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Short Interest Up 6.8% in August

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 884,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Berkeley Lights Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLI traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. 631,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,145. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $249.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.59. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,422,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after buying an additional 121,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,201,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,295 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,678,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 139,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

