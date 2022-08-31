Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Short Interest Up 6.8% in August

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 884,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Berkeley Lights Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLI traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. 631,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,145. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $249.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.59. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.
About Berkeley Lights
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
