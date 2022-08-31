Berenberg Bank Lowers Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Price Target to GBX 110

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.54% from the company’s previous close.

Target Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of THRL stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 110.60 ($1.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,005. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.40. The company has a market capitalization of £685.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,228.89. Target Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 103.80 ($1.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 123.40 ($1.49). The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85.

About Target Healthcare REIT

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

