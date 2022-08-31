Berenberg Bank Downgrades Helical (LON:HLCL) to Hold

Helical (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 375 ($4.53) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 520 ($6.28). Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.01) price objective on shares of Helical in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Helical alerts:

Helical Price Performance

Helical stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 376 ($4.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £459.94 million and a P/E ratio of 526.76. Helical has a twelve month low of GBX 284.33 ($3.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 502 ($6.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 379.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 404.32.

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.