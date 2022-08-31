Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,618. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.35, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $71.92.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

In related news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $8,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 2,105,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,578,941.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 250.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 96.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.