Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLTE traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.11. 36,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,314. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41. Belite Bio has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $44.70.

BLTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

