Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Short Interest Down 19.7% in August

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the July 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 293,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $961,503.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $961,503.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,844. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Belden by 483.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 2,935.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Belden by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDC traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $65.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,892. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.35. Belden has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $70.97.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. Belden had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

BDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

