BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $173.63 and last traded at $173.63. 622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 193,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.25.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.78.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $341.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.28 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 187.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $46,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $46,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $484,185.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,135 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.