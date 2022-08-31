Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,760,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 29,070,000 shares. Currently, 40.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bed Bath & Beyond

In related news, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,756.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,029,664.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bed Bath & Beyond

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $92,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15,521.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBBY. Wedbush downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of BBBY stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 106,730,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,330,842. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $968.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also

