Beacon Price Reaches $0.0502 on Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beacon has traded 47.9% lower against the US dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $89,457.99 and approximately $792.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003208 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00158340 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009165 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2,443.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.
About Beacon
Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
