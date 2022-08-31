Beacon Price Reaches $0.0502 on Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beacon has traded 47.9% lower against the US dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $89,457.99 and approximately $792.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00158340 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000255 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2,443.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.