Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 258,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,722,926 shares.The stock last traded at $6.19 and had previously closed at $5.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 17.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.