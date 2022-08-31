Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 258,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,722,926 shares.The stock last traded at $6.19 and had previously closed at $5.12.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.
Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 17.0 %
The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
