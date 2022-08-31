Barclays Raises Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Price Target to CHF 1,050

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from CHF 990 to CHF 1,050 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PGPHF. Societe Generale raised shares of Partners Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,725 to CHF 1,500 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,337.00.

Get Partners Group alerts:

Partners Group Stock Up 0.2 %

PGPHF traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $996.50. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $982.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,093.09. Partners Group has a one year low of $847.58 and a one year high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.