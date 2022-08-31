Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$149.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cormark upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$142.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$151.26.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

TSE BMO traded down C$2.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$121.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,698. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$136.09. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$118.79 and a 12 month high of C$154.47.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

