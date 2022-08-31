Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$157.00 Price Target at Cormark

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Cormark to C$157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BMO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$152.65.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO traded down C$2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$122.21. 1,188,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,463. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$126.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$136.09. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$118.79 and a 12-month high of C$154.47.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.