Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$150.00 at Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its price target cut by research analysts at Desjardins from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.78.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BMO traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $93.25. The stock had a trading volume of 43,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.49. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $90.44 and a 12-month high of $122.77.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 266.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.