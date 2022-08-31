Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.49. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $90.44 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

