Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Increases Dividend to $1.09 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 1.086 per share by the bank on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.

Bank of Montreal has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Montreal has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $11.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 3.2 %

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $90.44 and a one year high of $122.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average of $106.49.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,992,000 after buying an additional 1,541,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 303.1% in the first quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 100,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,769,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 28.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,438,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,274,000. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

