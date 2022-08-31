Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,167 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $56,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.9 %

ED stock opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day moving average is $93.85. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $101.57.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

