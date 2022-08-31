Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,723 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of General Mills worth $54,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.75.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

